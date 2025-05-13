Please wait...
Sony Pictures Television seals global sales rights to Peacock comedy drama The Miniature Wife

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has secured the international distribution rights to romantic dramedy series The Miniature Wife.

Matthew Macfadyen

Produced by Media Res (The Morning Show, Pachinko) for US streamer Peacock, it stars Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) and Matthew Macfadyen and is based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzalez.

The high-concept marital dramedy examines the power imbalances between spouses who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.

Mike Wald, co-president, distribution and networks, SPT, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with the talented team at Media Res and can’t wait to bring The Miniature Wife to audiences around the world.

“It’s ‘must have content’.  Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen are an undeniable pairing. The humour is both distinctive and smart, and it’s a heck of a lot of fun,”

Neil Batey 13-05-2025 ©C21Media
