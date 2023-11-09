Sony Pictures Television distribution exec Holly Comiskey adds GSA to remit

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has expanded the role of Holly Comiskey to oversee TV distribution and home entertainment across Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA), in addition to the UK and Ireland.

Comiskey, senior VP, distribution and networks, joined SPT in 2019 following stints in distribution at both Universal Pictures and Disney. She also previously led movie acquisitions at Sky Cinema.

Comiskey will report to Mark Young, exec VP of distribution and networks for EMEA at SPT, who said: “This appointment reiterates our commitment to our business across GSA, and reaffirms the region’s key importance as a leading TV distribution and home entertainment market.

“We have numerous incredibly significant relationships with key partners across GSA and I have no doubt that Holly will use her great experience managing a large and complex territory and a big team as we look to further develop and grow our business lines across GSA.”

Comiskey added: “I’m delighted to embrace this opportunity to work with our fantastic Munich-based team and all of our valued partners in this important and dynamic market, and look forward to jointly bringing even more great entertainment content to audiences in the region.”