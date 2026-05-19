Sony Pictures Television buys minority stake in Alex Baskin’s outfit 32 Flavors

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has acquired a majority stake in 32 Flavors, the LA-based production company founded in 2023 by industry veteran Alex Baskin.

32 Flavors produces shows including Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Valley, in addition to Love Thy Nader (Freeform) and upcoming reality show Still Flipping Out (Bravo).

The prodco’s leadership team will remain in place following the deal, with Baskin continuing as CEO. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Baskin is the former president of Evolution Media, which was acquired by MGM in 2017. During his time at Evolution, he executive produced series including Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County

The announcement of the acquisition comes two months after SPT’s non-fiction division came under the purview of SPT Studios president Katherine Pope following the departure https://www.c21media.net/news/katherine-pope-to-take-over-sonys-unscripted-arm-as-holzman-and-saidman-exit/ of Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

With the deal, 32 Flavors joins an SPT non-scripted portfolio that also consists of Sharp Entertainment, Embassy Row, B17 Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, This Machine, Maxine Productions, Brass Monkeys Media and Rebel Minds Media.

“Alex is one of the most passionate and hardest working people in this business, with an impressive track record of building durable, culture-driving franchises,” said Pope.

“This deal reflects our broader strategy to invest in best-in-class creative talent and scale distinctive, globally relevant IP. As the market evolves, we see real opportunity in premium nonfiction, and 32 Flavors strengthens our ability to deliver high-impact, returnable formats that connect with audiences and buyers around the world.”

Baskin added: “32 Flavors has been on a remarkable trajectory, and with Sony’s support, we expect that momentum to accelerate meaningfully.

“The company is built on a clear creative vision and a track record of creating and sustaining culturally resonant programming across formats, and Sony’s scale, track record and talent-first approach allow us to build on that momentum at a greater level without compromising the integrity and entrepreneurial spirit that defines the company.”