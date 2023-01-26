Please wait...
Sony picks up Señoras for distribution

Señoras comes from Ellas Cuatro and Addiction House

CONTENT AMERICAS: Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has acquired drama series Señoras, from Mexican production companies Ellas Cuatro and Addiction House, for worldwide distribution, including Latin America.

Created by Gabriela Marcos Payton, Señoras is being introduced to buyers for the first time here at Content Americas. The show, about female empowerment, “is unlike anything we have seen before in Lat Am,” said Selina Nederhand, senior VP and co-head of content strategy and acquisitions at SPT Latin America.

