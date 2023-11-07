Sony goes Dancing with the Stars in India

NEWS BRIEF: Sony Entertainment Television in India has acquired the rights to BBC Studios format Dancing with the Stars, 12 years after the show last aired in the country.

The format, titled Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in India, will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television every Saturday and Sunday from this weekend. Dancing with the Stars, based on UK show Strictly Come Dancing, has been licensed in 61 countries.