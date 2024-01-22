Sony formally abandons $10bn takeover of India’s Zee Entertainment

As expected, Japan’s Sony Group has abandoned its long running $10bn merger of its Indian business with Zee Entertainment.

The deal was first announced two years ago but has been in trouble for some time and earlier this month it was expected to be called off in a row over who would be CEO of the merged entity.

A deadline had been set of January 21 to conclude the deal but a final weekend of negotiations failed to break the deadlock and a letter of termination has now been sent by Sony to Zee. A statement from Sony said it was “extremely disappointed that the conditions to the merger were not satisfied” by the deadline but that it remained committed to growing its presence in India.

While Zee’s declining financial performance amidst rising costs and declining ad markets played a role, the deal has swung on Sony no longer being comfortable with having Zee CEO Punit Goenka lead the combined company.

When the long-gestating deal was first announced in December 2021, the companies said Goenka would lead the merged entity as MD and CEO.

However, in August, Indian market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Goenka from the boards of four companies within the Zee group, including Zee Entertainment, and raised questions of his role in the merger between Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India (subsequently rebranded as Culver Max Entertainment).

Specifically, the SEBI alleged that Goenka and his father, Zee founder Subhash Chandra, siphoned off funds to other entities within the Zee group as well as companies linked to its major shareholders. Both men deny the allegations.

Those fears seemed to be partially allayed in October after an investigation by the Securities Appellate Tribunal said that the Goenka’s involvement might cause a risk to the combined company were incorrect as it would have a distinct corporate structure.

However, reports began to circulate in November that Sony and Zee were at loggerheads over who should lead the merged entity, with Sony wanting to install NP Singh, who leads its existing Indian business as MD and CEO. A deadline to conclude the deal just prior to Christmas was subsequently missed.

The merger would have brought together the two companies’ linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries to form India’s biggest media company.