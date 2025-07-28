Sony alum Tom Davidson named CCO at AI production studio Particle6

Former Sony and A+E Networks executive Tom Davidson has been appointed chief commercial officer at Particle6, the UK indie founded by Eline van der Velden.

He will work closely with van der Velden on the business’s development and will support its expansion plans.

Davidson will also be responsible for devising and implementing commercial strategies to build on the company’s AI production practices.

He has worked in the TV industry for 30 years, holding various senior management roles, including general manager of Sony Pictures Networks and MD of A+E Networks UK.

Davidson brings expertise in launching and scaling businesses, having been involved in the introduction and expansion of HBO in Central Europe, Sony Pictures Networks in Central Europe and Russia, and the growth of A+E Networks’ channel portfolio across much of the EMEA region.

For the past decade, he has been running Niche Media Global, a London-based consultancy with clients including ITV, UKTV and PBS. He served as a consultant for Particle6 before being named the prodco’s first CCO.

Particle6 has produced shows such as Miss Holland for BBC Three and True Crime Secrets for Hearst Networks.

Davidson said: “Particle6 is one of the most exciting businesses I’ve seen, and I am thrilled to be on board as Eline’s co-pilot, helping to navigate what I expect to be a largely uncharted yet incredible journey.”

Van der Velden added: “As a consultant, Tom’s advice and insight added so much value to our business that, as we grew, it was a natural next step to invite him to become our CCO – especially as his drive and enthusiasm for the future clearly match my own.

“Our world is rapidly changing and diversifying all the time: Tom will be a steady hand on the rudder, ensuring we make the best possible decisions for the business – and importantly, have fun doing it.”