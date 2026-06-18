Sony alum Carrie Ferman named COO as Radial Entertainment grows team

Former Sony exec Carrie Ferman has been named chief operating officer at US-based Radial Entertainment.

Ferman, who was most recently executive VP of business strategy and operations at Sony Pictures Television, is charged with overseeing growth across distribution, technology and business functions, as well as leading the “integration of new acquisitions into Radial’s platform,” said the company.

She will also help grow the company’s 70,000-title catalogue across free, ad-supported streaming television, AVoD, SVoD and TVoD.

CEO Jeff Shultz made the announcement during a keynote interview at StreamTV in Denver on Wednesday.

Shultz said Ferman’s experience “running operations, supply chain and M&A integration at Sony at the level she did is a direct match for where Radial is headed,” adding that the hire puts the “finishing touch” on its management team.

Oaktree Capital-backed Radial, which was formed last year from the merger of Shout! Studios and FilmRise, has been on a hiring spree in recent months, including the recent appointment of former Paramount Global exec Brendon Thomas as chief revenue officer.

Ferman added: “Radial has built an incredibly powerful global engine spanning every major distribution format from FAST to theatrical across 50-plus markets. The momentum behind their strategy is undeniable.”