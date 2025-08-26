Something Special in Korea hires Kiwi Vine’s Courtney Boyett for MENA sales drive

Seoul-based format agency Something Special has appointed Courtney Boyett as senior manager of global sales, marking a strategic expansion of the company’s international sales operations.

Boyett joins from Korea’s Kiwi Vine, where she worked in business development focusing on webtoon localisation and served as a senior webtoon editor. The appointment comes as Something Special, founded in 2019, seeks to strengthen its global reach following recent expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

In addition, Something Special received investment from South Korean firms SB Partners and Daekyo Investment earlier this year to boost its international growth.

Jin Woo Hwang, president and executive producer of Something Special, said: “Something Special is fortunate to have hired Courtney Boyett, who will no doubt deliver great results. After my recent trip to MENA, we have major expansion plans on the sales arm and will be attending future markets.”

InSoon Kim, executive VP and head of content at Something Special, added: “When I first met Courtney at this year’s Hong Kong Filmart, I was immediately impressed by her professionalism and bright character. We are pleased she can join Something Special and help take us to the next level.”

Something Special specialises in global content development, production and distribution, acting as a bridge for Korean formats entering international markets while also bringing international formats into Korea. The agency represents various Korean independent production companies and creative talents, working across both scripted and unscripted content.