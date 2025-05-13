Please wait...
Something Special hires MBC Korea alum Jacob Han as head of productions

Seoul-based international format agency Something Special has hired format producer Jacob (Jongbin) Han as the company’s head of productions.

Jacob Han

Han has over a decade of production experience, including nine years as senior producer making entertainment and documentary programmes at MBC in Korean.

During that time, he was nominated as the Korean Producer Association’s Best TV Producer of the Year in 2021.

Prior to his appointment at Something Special, Han worked at uhomes.com as content operation manager in the UK, where he created and localised content for social media channels in Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.

Han’s first role at Something Special will be to produce the full series of Unforgettable Duet, commissioned by South Korean cablenet MBN and funded in part by a recently awarded Korea Creative Content Agency Fund.

Unforgettable Duet is the latest show from Something Special, which was founded six years ago by format specialists Jin Woo Hwang and InSoon Kim.

The unscripted series follows dementia patients whose families gathers mementos and a favourite song to help them recall the past, which they then perform in a duet with a family member.

Nico Franks 13-05-2025 ©C21Media
