Soccer superstar Lionel Messi inspires new Sony cartoon series Messi & the Giants

Sony Pictures Television – Kids and Sony Music Entertainment are presenting new Lionel Messi-inspired kids’ cartoon series Messi & the Giants to buyers at Mipcom.

Made in collaboration with Lionel Messi Management, it depicts a 12-year-old Messi confronting various obstacles while traveling through a video game on a quest to go home.

It will feature original music from Sony Music Entertainment artists and composers. Canary Islands-based Atlantis Animation serves as lead creative studio, providing graphic development and art treatment.

Joe D’Ambrosia, executive VP and general manager, Sony Pictures Television – Kids, said: “What makes this series special is that it focuses on the same principles of good sportsmanship – it’s about perseverance, resilience, teamwork and believing in yourself.”