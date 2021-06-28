Please wait...
Smithsonian preps Israeli vaccination doc

Almost 60% of Israel’s population is fully vaccinated

NEWS BRIEF: US-based factual network Smithsonian Channel has commissioned a documentary on Israel’s world-leading Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Vaxxed Nation is being produced by Israeli prodco Ananey Studios and will premiere on Smithsonian in the US and UK on July 11. It will chart the country’s experience of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has led the world in the speed and coverage of its vaccine roll-out.

