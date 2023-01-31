Smithsonian Channel, CBC among North American nets to pick up docs from TVF Int’l

North American networks including Smithsonian Channel in the US and CBC in Canada have acquired content from London-based factual distributor TVF International.

Paramount-owned Smithsonian Channel renewed Channel 5 in the UK’s Inside Buckingham Palace (2×46’) and Inside Windsor Castle (4×48’).

Continuing with the royal theme, Blue Ant Media licensed docs including Diana: 20 Years On (1×50’), Keeping it in the Royal Family (1×50’) and Harry: Warrior Prince (1×45’).

CBC acquired the James Cameron executive-produced doc The Six: Titanic’s Last Secret (1×60/72/97’) and Burnout: The Truth about Work (1×52’) for streaming service CBC Gem.

Radio Canada, meanwhile, picked up Carbon (1×89/55’) from Genepool Productions and A Handful of Films, narrated by Succession star Sarah Snook.

Elsewhere, Tele Quebec licensed a range of shows from TVF’s World from Above series (156×26’), which shows viewers aerial profiles of Iceland, Scotland, Thailand and Japan.

Finally, American Public Television acquired a selection of programmes including the National Geographic and BBC co-commission Building the Channel Tunnel (1×60’) and Santa School (1×45’) from Channel 5 and Amazon’s Prime Video.