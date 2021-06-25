Small World gets behind Supercar

US format distribution company Small World International is joining Zurich-based prodco Mediafisch and Swiss strategic investment holding company Elysian Fields’ unscripted series My Perfect Supercar as worldwide distribution and production partner.

Six-parter My Perfect Supercar will also be produced in association with exclusive car club Supercar Owners Circle. It will shed light on one of the most secretive groups of car collectors and follow the stories of some of the rarest and most expensive cars on the planet.

Husband-and-wife team Tim and Colleen Crescenti, the duo behind Small World International, are the format veterans who discovered hits like Japan’s Tigers of Money which became the BBC’s Dragons’ Den and ABC’s Shark Tank, as well as turned a hit Korean travel show into Better Late than Never on NBC.

Small World is now part of the Joe Lewis Company.

Björn Hering, CEO of Mediafisch, said: “I’ve known Tim for many years, and I trust that he and Joe are the best team to take My Perfect Supercar to automotive fans everywhere. We are elated that the project is moving ahead quickly, with such a fantastic reception.”