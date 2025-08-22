Skywild Pictures adds to development ranks with Tharme, Urquhart appointments

Fledgling Canadian production outfit Skywild Pictures is expanding its scripted development team with two new appointments as the company builds out its first slate of TV and film projects.

The Toronto-based company, led by former McGillivray Entertainment Media president Angela Jennings and writer and executive producer Travis Farncombe, has hired Lionsgate Canada alum Olivia Tharme as manager of development, reporting to development VP Tom Hastings.

Her responsibilities will include script coverage, internal development and pitch material packaging.

The company has also brought on Natalie Urquhart, who was previously the director of development at production companies Wildling Pictures and Amaze, as development consultant.

She will also report to Hastings, focusing on sourcing creative and shaping original and acquired IP, as well as steering content from pitch to greenlight.

The hires come five months after the company officially launched. Jennings is among the top unscripted producers in the country, previously leading McGillivray Entertainment, before leaving earlier in the year to set up Skywild with CEO Farncombe, whose credits include writing and producing the 2021 feature drama 13 Minutes and executive producing the 2018 Cuban docudrama A Translator.