SkyShowtime to rollout new ad-free subscription tier, SkyShowtime Premium

Pan-European streamer SkyShowtime has announced a new ad-free subscription tier, SkyShowtime Premium, scheduled to be rolled out from October 29.

Pricing for the plan starts from €8.99 (US$9.85) and features 4K UHD content without commercials, as well as more simultaneous streams and downloads.

SkyShowtime Premium will be available in all the platform’s 20+ markets, including Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

The tier gives members access to all the platform’s movies and series, including Yellowstone, Tulsa King and Yellowjackets. It is offered alongside SkyShowtime’s current two plans – Standard with Ads, and Standard.

Monty Sarhan, CEO, SkyShowtime, said: “From the start, SkyShowtime has always been committed to giving consumers choice and delivering great entertainment at a great price.

“We are delivering on that promise – first with our Standard with Ads plan and now with the introduction of our new Premium plan that offers customers all of the great SkyShowtime entertainment they love, but with additional features including more simultaneous streams, more downloads, and a growing selection of 4K UHD content.

“SkyShowtime was the first to offer an ad-supported plan in these markets and, with our Premium plan, we continue to lead: we are the first streaming service to offer all three plan types – Standard with Ads, Standard and Premium – across these markets.”