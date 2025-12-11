SkyShowtime original two-part doc follows life of Polish singer Edyta Górniak

Pan-European streamer SkyShowtime has announced its latest Polish original documentary, which tells the story of singer Edyta Górniak’s journey from humble beginnings to stardom.

The two-part factual series, titled Edyta Górniak, is produced by Constantin Entertainment Polska and will be directed by Aleksandra Machnik.

It documents the performer’s life from a childhood spent in her hometown of Ziębice to motherhood and performances on some of the world’s most famous music stages.

Edyta Górniak is SkyShowtime’s second original Polish factual commission, following the series Krychowiak: One Step from the Top, which profiled footballer Grzegorz Krychowiak.