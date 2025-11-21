Please wait...
SkyShowtime orders third run of Swedish thriller Veronika

Veronika

NEWS BRIEF: Pan-European streamer SkyShowtime has renewed its crime thriller Veronika for a third season ahead of the launch of its second run on December 8, having rescued the show from troubled Scandinavian streamer Viaplay.

Produced by Sweden’s Bigster and created and written by Katja Juras and Anna Ströman (Gåsmamman), the show’s first season was acquired from Viaplay, which commissioned it in late 2022.

C21 reporter 21-11-2025 ©C21Media
