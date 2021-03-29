Sky’s Morris becomes Bennett deputy

Sky in the UK and Ireland has promoted Jamie Morris to director of programmes, where he will become head of content Zai Bennett’s deputy.

Morris is currently director of programme strategy and in his new role he will assume responsibility for commissioning and acquiring content alongside Bennett and Sky’s genre directors.

He will retain responsibility for scheduling and overall programme strategy across Sky’s portfolio of channels.

Sky said the change in Morris’ role reflects an increase in commissioning across Sky, with commissions this year set to rise by 50%.

Morris led on the launch of Sky’s factual channels and the commissioning for those channels before director of factual Poppy Dixon joined the satcaster last year.

In a memo to staff Bennett said: “Jamie will retain the programme strategy and research teams in his group but will also now officially select commissioned and acquired titles with myself and the genre directors. He will also deputise for me on portfolio and content matters.

“We aren’t changing any of our commissioning processes or routines, but this change will mean that we can make sure programming decisions continue to be made quickly and effectively across all genres. Jamie will continue to work closely with the genre directors in the content and studios teams as well as the wider marketing, PR, social, operational and merchandising teams to deliver big hits for our customers as part of our Sky portfolio.”