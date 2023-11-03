Sky Witness, Now visit Fire Country after picking up CBS Studios drama series

Sky in the UK has acquired CBS drama series Fire Country for its Sky Witness channel and streaming platform Now.

Produced by CBS Studios, Fire Country (22×60’) tells the story of a young convict who seeks redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison-release firefighting programme.

It is inspired by actor and exec producer Max Thieriot’s personal experience of growing up in wildfire-prone northern California.

As well as Thieriot (Seal Team), the series also stars Billy Burke (Twilight), Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer), Diane Farr (Chance), Stephanie Arcila (Marriposa de Barrio), Jordan Calloway (Riverdale) and Jules Latimer (Rustin).

Also exec producing with Thieriot are Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed.

Paramount Global Content Distribution is distributing Fire Country, which will premiere on Sky Witness and Now in 2024.