Sky, VME Media pick up Korean preschool series PongPong Dino

Sky in the UK and Spanish-language network VME Media in the US have picked up Korean animated preschool series PongPong Dino from France’s Dandelooo.

Created and produced by Dream Factory Studio, the CGI series encourages children to develop an interest in a wide variety of foods and aims to help create a more open-minded approach to eating.

Directed by Taek Geun Chae, the series follows five kids on their adventures with food, which sees them swimming in giant watermelons and hula hooping with onions.

Sky will launch PongPong Dino on Sky Kids and streamer Now later this year, while Vme Media has acquired the show for preschool channel VME Kids.