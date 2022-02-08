Sky UK gets Murdered at First Sight

NEWS BRIEF: Sky in the UK has commissioned a true crime series from factual indie Woodcut Media about the murders of strangers.

Set to premiere on Sky Crime next month, Murdered at First Sight (10×60’) tells the stories of some of the most complex and hard-to-solve murder cases: those of strangers who had no relation to the murderer. Executive producing for Woodcut are commercial director Koulla Anastasi and exec producer Matthew Gordon. Abacus Media Rights is distributing the series internationally.