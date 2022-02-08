Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Sky UK gets Murdered at First Sight

True crime series Murdered at First Sight

NEWS BRIEF: Sky in the UK has commissioned a true crime series from factual indie Woodcut Media about the murders of strangers.

Set to premiere on Sky Crime next month, Murdered at First Sight (10×60’) tells the stories of some of the most complex and hard-to-solve murder cases: those of strangers who had no relation to the murderer. Executive producing for Woodcut are commercial director Koulla Anastasi and exec producer Matthew Gordon. Abacus Media Rights is distributing the series internationally.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 08-02-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Sky partners Netflix to track down Predators as it ramps up original factual
Sky investigates Murder in The Valleys docuseries with Five Mile Films
UK's Sky orders seven factual series, Nick Hornby adaptation and crime thriller
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales and acquisitions chief Shirley Bowers exits Red Arrow Studios International
Banijay appoints Claire O'Donohoe to take UK formats to US market
AMC brings in Anna Fishko as new Orphan Black series moves ahead
Disney Branded TV hires Fox alum Charlie Andrews for live-action, alternative role
Banijay UK eyes expansion through scripted, natural history prodco acquisitions