Sky to celebrate British comedy icon Rik Mayall with upcoming documentary

Sky Documentaries is preparing a film about British comedy icon Rik Mayall, produced by Bohemia Films.

Rik Mayall: Magnificent B’stard will explores the performer’s comedic journey, his creative partnership with Adrian Edmondson, his complicated relationship with alcohol and his near-fatal quad bike accident in 1998.

Mayall, who died in 2014 at the age of 56, was at the forefront of the UK’s alternative comedy revolution in the 1980s and starred in series such as The Young Ones, Bottom and The New Statesman.

The film will feature interviews with family, friends and close collaborators, including Stephen Fry, Ben Elton, Greg Davies, Paul Jackson, John Lloyd, Nigel Planer and Edmondson.

The director and producer is Todd Austin, the executive producer is Min Clough and the executive producer for Sky is Jamie Morris.