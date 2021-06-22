Sky Studios ups Shingleton

Sky Studios, the production and development arm of European media business Sky, has promoted Barnaby Shingleton to factual chief.

Shingleton will take on the role of director of factual with immediate effect, having previously served as director of documentaries at Sky Studios.

In his new role, Shingleton will take on overall responsibility for Sky Studios’ commercial investment, deficit funding and international distribution of Sky’s original documentaries, alongside third party-funded projects for other broadcasters produced by Sky Studios’ production companies.

Shingleton is the former director of entertainment and factual at Sky Vision, where he oversaw and managed the non-scripted catalogue at Sky’s former sales arm that was folded into NBCUniversal Global Distribution in October 2019.

Prior to joining Sky Vision in 2014, he was head of entertainment at Zodiak Rights/RDF, now part of Banijay Group.

The new role will also see the exec expand his remit to include direct responsibility for the Sky Studios portfolio of eight factual production companies in the UK and US: Love Productions (creators of The Great British Bake Off), Jupiter Entertainment, Blast! Films, Transistor Films, Talos Films, True to Nature, Catalina Content and True North.

He has been tasked with securing commercial and development relationships with factual producers and talent, with the aim of developing projects that may be commissioned by Sky’s territories across Europe.

Shingleton will also work with Sky’s factual commissioning teams across Sky in the UK, Germany and Italy.

He will now report to Sky Studios CEO, Gary Davey, and incoming CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz, when she joins the business from YouTube this September.

Unlike Sky’s scripted content, which is jointly commissioned by Sky Studios and the originating Sky territory, commissioning for factual content sits within Sky’s channel teams in each of Sky’s markets in the UK, Italy and Germany.

In the UK, this is led by Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual, who commissions original content for Sky’s factual channels including Sky Nature, Sky Crime and Sky Documentaries.

Sky Documentaries last week announced a slate of new projects in the UK, four of which are produced in association with Shingleton’s team at Sky Studios and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.