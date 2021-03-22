Sky Studios extends Millichip role into Europe

Jane Millichip has been upped to become chief content officer for Sky Studios across Europe, expanding her remit from just the UK to all of Sky’s markets.

Millichip was appointed chief commercial officer at Sky Studios when the European pay TV broadcaster’s production arm launched in June 2019.

In July 2020, she expanded her role to become chief content officer, responsible for editorial activities at Sky Studios in the UK, including in-house and indie development.

As part of her role, Jane also oversees Sky Studios’ commercial activities, including international deficit funding and production partnerships.

From this week, Millichip has been appointed chief content officer for all of Sky Studios editorial and content activities across Europe.

Prior to Sky Studios, Millichip was MD of Sky Vision, Sky’s former production and distribution arm, which was merged into NBCU Global Distribution in October 2019. At Sky Vision, Millichip and the team grew the business from £8m (US$11.09m) revenues to £250m in six years, spearheading Sky’s investment into independent production companies and content distribution.

Marcus Ammon and Nils Hartmann, the Sky Studios leaders in Germany and Italy, will now report to Millichip as part of the new leadership structure.

Gary Davey, outgoing CEO of Sky Studios, said in a memo to staff: “Marcus and Nils are both exceptional talents, deeply respected by the industry and with strong creative instincts; understanding what our customers want and value, both in Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia, and across the group. They have each built strong teams as well as bold and creatively ambitious slates.

“This new organisation will allow us to respond quicker to customer demands, identify new, creative opportunities across group and work even more closely to deliver content to Sky UK, Italia and Deutschland, working to the briefs set out by Zai, Nicola and Elke.”