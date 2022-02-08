Sky Studios content chief Jane Millichip to step down, prompting restructure

Jane Millichip is leaving her role as chief content officer at European content giant Sky Studios after nine years to seek new challenges, leading to new operating model across the group.

In an internal note seen by C21, Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios, outlined the changes that will follow Millichip’s departure at the end of April.

Millichip was named chief content officer in 2020, making her responsible for editorial activities in original drama and scripted comedy for Sky Studios in the UK, with her role broadened out into Italian and German markets last year.

The exec also oversees Sky Studios’ commercial activities, including international deficit funding and production partnerships.

Previously, Millichip was managing director at Sky Vision, Sky’s former production and distribution arm. She and her team were credited with growing the business from £8m (US$10.8m) in revenues to £250m in six years, leading Sky’s investment in independent production companies and content distribution.

Millichip started her career as a journalist and since moving into TV has been a commissioning editor, producer and distributor at companies including Zodiak Rights, RDF Rights, South Pacific Pictures and Living TV.

Following her departure, Sky content execs Gabriel Silver, Preethi Mavahalli, Jon Mountague, Nils Hartmann and Rebecca Segal will report to Frot-Coutaz.

Meanwhile, Caroline Cooper’s remit as chief operating officer at Sky Studios has been expanded to encompass its broader commercial activities as well as its production operations and Sky Studios Elstree.

Sky Studios business affairs, led by Julian Dexter; its international scripted team, under Jason Simms; its content operations, led by Bee Devine; and director of corporate development Rob Siegel will all report to Cooper, who also retains overall responsibility for Sky Studios Elstree.

Cooper has been with Sky for eight years, working across a range of commercial, strategy and operational roles.

“Given the interdependencies of our operations, commercial and business affairs teams, bringing them together under a single leadership structure will allow us to move quicker, streamline decision making and foster greater collaboration,” said Frot-Coutaz.

“Over the past five months, I have witnessed the restless passion this company has to deliver the best content and products to our customers across Europe. With this new operating model in place for Sky Studios, I believe we are well organised to deliver on our 2030 ambition and bring our customers even more Sky original content worth paying for.”

Millichip said: “The decision to leave was agonising, not least because I love working in this team. In the nine years I have been at Sky we have evolved from a company principally known for its acquired content to a centre of excellence for originals. And we have built a commercial model that means the Sky original brand is seen throughout the world.”