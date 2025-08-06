Sky Sports kicks off Premier League season with weekday magazine show

Sky Sports in the UK is gearing up to launch a new weekday magazine programme about English football’s Premier League.

The Premier League Show will air live Monday to Friday from the Sky Sports studio from 17.00 to 19.00.

Aimed at football fans, it will combine news, in-depth features and expert analysis to offer a daily snapshot of all things Premier League.

Broadcaster Roman Kemp will host a special Friday edition of the programme, Premier League Friday, which will act as a gateway to Sky’s weekend football.

From Monday to Thursday, the show will be hosted by a single presenter, with Julian Warren and Emma Paton alternating presenting duties. Each episode will also feature a dedicated reporter and pundit to unpack the day’s biggest Premier League stories.

The launch comes as the 2025/26 Premier League season gets ready to kick off on August 15, with Sky Sports exclusively airing a minimum of 215 matches live.