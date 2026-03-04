Please wait...
Sky revisits The Dyers’ Caravan Park for S2

The Dyers’ Caravan Park is produced by Expectation

NEWS BRIEF: Sky in the UK has recommissioned unscripted series The Dyers’ Caravan Park, produced by Expectation, for a second season.

The show debuted last week and, according to Sky, was the broadcaster’s best original unscripted entertainment launch in five years. It follows father and daughter duo Danny and Dani Dyer as they attempt to revive a caravan park and breathe new life into the caravan industry.

