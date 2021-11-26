Please wait...
Sky renews local version of E! comic dating format Dating No Filter for UK

Sky in the UK has recommissioned the local version of E!’s Dating No Filter format for a second season and Christmas special.

Originally produced by Lime Pictures and All3Media America for the pop culture-focused US cablenet in 2018, the UK adaptation is produced by Monkey, which is part of Universal International Studios. NBCUniversal Formats handles international rights to the format.

David Granger and Jessica Thomas are executive producers with Rina Dayalji serving as series producer.

Dating No Filter sees comedians and actors provide commentary on blind dates. Celebrities featured in the second season include Joel Dommett, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Widdicombe and Emily Atack.

The second series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky UK and Ireland and Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and head of entertainment. Commissioning editor for Sky is Shirley Jones.

The 6×30’ series will be available on SVoD player Now and linear channel Sky Max in February 2022. A Christmas special will also air later this year on Sky Max and will be available on Now.

Ruth Lawes 26-11-2021 ©C21Media

