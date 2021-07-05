Sky Play, Hot8 find Grace Kelly’s fortune

Sky Play in Brazil and Hot8 in Israel have picked up a one-off documentary about the personal fortune of Hollywood icon Grace Kelly.

Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions (1×60’), made by Welsh prodco Yeti for ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 in the UK, has also been acquired by SBS in Australia, German channel Welt, Orf III in Austria, Mediawan-owned French channel Toute L’Histoire and Virgin Media Television Ireland, amongst others.

The deals are among several documentary sales made by UK coproduction specialist and distributor Silverlining Rights.

SBS has also acquired Rich Bentley’s The Man Who Fell From the Sky (1×60’), produced by London prodco Postcard, which has also been taken by American Public Television, TVNZ in New Zealand, VG in Norway and Czech TV.

Meanwhile, Sundog’s BBC1 series The Surrogates (3×60’) has been sold to TVNZ, Great British Gardens and Gardening with Carol Klein has gone to The Home Channel in South Africa and Spun Gold’s Diana’s Decades (3×60’) has been picked up by a number of buyers worldwide.

Additionally, Silverlining has reached a deal with London’s Little Dot Studios, whose Real Stories AVoD channel will show 200 hours of Silverlining content. The shows include Reggie Yates Extreme, GPs Behind Closed Doors and Celebrities in Therapy. GPs Behind Closed Doors has also been given its own special YouTube channel by Little Dot.

Samantha Sintes, Silverlining’s global content sales executive, said: “Channels are looking for slightly more specific content this year. In the factual and specialist factual space we cater to, the focus is very much on uplifting stories and beautiful content – television that takes you to another place.”