Sky picks up Cured doc

Sky Documentaries in the UK has acquired a feature doc exploring the successful campaign by US LGBTQ activists in the early 1970s to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Association’s manual of mental illnesses.

Cured is co-produced by Story Center Films, Singer & Deschamps Productions and the Independent Television Service, with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in the US.

London-based sales outfit Drive secured the deal with Sky Documentaries and the pay TV channel will air the 1×90’ doc this Sunday, June 13, at 21.00.

Drive has secured further global sales of Cured to Yes TV in Israel, ORF in Austria and Sky Italia. The film will have its US broadcast premiere on October 11 — National Coming Out Day — as part of PBS documentary showcase Independent Lens.