Sky, Off the Kerb bring the laughs with stand-up specials

NEWS BRIEF: Sky and its streaming service Now are gearing up to launch a new slate of stand-up comedy specials from comedians Katherine Ryan, Jack Dee, Harry Hill and Josh Widdicombe following a deal with Off the Kerb Productions.

The deals were negotiated by Alex Wright, acquisitions manager at Sky, and Flo Howard from Off the Kerb. Jack Dee: Small World, made by Open Mike Productions and Off the Kerb, will debut on December 4 and Katherine Ryan: First Born Daughter will also launch next month. Hill and Widdicombe’s specials are yet to be filmed and will air in 2026.