Sky NZ revamps content partner deal with Sony ahead of HBO Max launch

Sky New Zealand has renegotiated a multi-year content deal with Sony Pictures Television for new first-run TV series and extended its feature film deal for additional programming for the Sky and Neon platforms.

The revamped agreement follows the end of Sky NZ’s content partnership with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)-owned HBO Max, which announced earlier this week it was launching as a stand-alone platform in June.

HBO Max content currently streams on Neon and on Sky entertainment subscriptions. Sky will continue to carry other WBD channels including Discovery, Discovery Turbo, TLC, ID, Animal Planet and CNN, in addition to the TV3 channels, formerly owned by Discovery.

Under the new deal, Sony will supply exclusive, first-run scripted dramas for Sky and Neon, including Left Bank Pictures series The Lady, about former royal assistant Jane Andrews, and 1970’s set psychological thriller American Hostage.

“This agreement deepens one of our valued studio relationships and brings further stability and scale to our premium drama and movies offerings. Our customers want the very best international content and this partnership ensures Sky and Neon remain the preferred destinations for exceptional entertainment,” said Sky’s head of entertainment Fiona Murray.

The deal also provides access to Sony’s library and upcoming and recent releases, including Materialists, 28 Years Later, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025), the Karate Kid franchise including Karate Kid: Legends (2025), Caught Stealing and Anaconda.

In addition to first-run content, Sky and Neon’s slate will be bolstered with hundreds of hours of back catalogue programming, including Community, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul (both exclusive on Sky and Neon), The Tudors, Dawson’s Creek and S.W.A.T..

Last month, Sky NZ also secured an renegotiated deal with content partner Paramount.