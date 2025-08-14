Sky NZ rebrands Discovery NZ to Sky Free as chief media and data exec exits

Sky New Zealand is realigning with branding and executive changes in the wake of its acquisition last month of Warner Bros Discovery NZ.

Sky’s chief media and data officer Lauren Quaintance has announced that she is exiting her role this month but will remain at the company in a strategic capacity until January 2026 as part of the integration process of Discovery NZ.

Discovery NZ has also been rebranded as Sky Free as the umbrella brand encompassing Three, eden, Rush, HGTV, Bravo and BVoD service ThreeNow.

Quaintance said the takeover marked a career highlight but also presented a natural juncture for her personally.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved growing a competitive advertising business at Sky. The foundations are undoubtedly in place for continued growth in diversified revenue for Sky and I see nothing but opportunity in the next exciting phase,” she said.

Quaintance joined Sky in 2023 in the newly-created executive role of chief media and data officer. The company has not revealed if role will be retained as the company restructures.