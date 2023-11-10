Sky NZ exits takeover talks with mystery bidder after offer ‘falls short’

L-R: Keith Smith, Mike Darcey and Belinda Rowe

New Zealand-based pay TV provider Sky Network Television has terminated its discussions with a mystery bidder about a potential takeover.

Sky NZ, which is not related to European media company Sky, received a “highly conditional, non-binding preliminary expression of interest” (NBIO) to be bought by a third party late in mid-October.

It received an updated NBIO from the third party earlier this week, which Sky NZ said proposed “a transaction at a value range which falls short of the board’s view of the fair intrinsic value of Sky.”

Sky NZ said it has subsequently ended discussions in respect of the NBIO.

According to local reports, an unnamed overseas private equity firm could have been the mystery bidder, which is a public company and listed on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).

Sky NZ said on Wednesday: “In light of its termination of NBIO discussions, the board has resolved to recommence the share buyback programme on the same terms as were announced at the commencement of the programme on 31 March 2023.”

The Kiwi broadcasting company provides pay television services via satellite, media streaming services and broadband internet services.

The company held its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday and revealed its results for 2023, which showed it has over one million customer relationships in New Zealand and is in its second consecutive year of revenue growth.

The meeting saw Keith Smith, Mike Darcey and Belinda Rowe re-elected as directors of the company by the board.

As of the end of 2022, Sky NZ had just over one million residential television subscribers, consisting of 517,003 satellite subscribers and 506,375 streaming subscribers.

Its satellite and streaming operations span a 100-strong pay TV channel portfolio, streaming service Neon, Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and free-to-air (FTA) channel Sky Open (formerly known as Prime).

The latter changed its name in August and airs local originals such as Honey Wars, Teine Sā: The Ancient Ones, Demolition NZ, Moe & Friends and Raised by Refugees, alongside imports such as Our Flag Means Death, Yellowstone, Crashing and Mud Mountain Haulers.

Thomas Robins was promoted in June from his role as senior scripted commission, which he held since 2021, to head of Sky Originals NZ, following the departure of Annie Murray, who is now CEO at the New Zealand Film Commission.