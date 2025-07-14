Please wait...
Please wait...

Sky News Oz revises regional deal with Network 10

Beverley McGarvey, president Network 10, head of streaming and regional lead Paramount Australia, and Paul Whittaker, chief executive of Sky News Australia

NEWS BRIEF: News Corp Australia-owned Sky News and Paramount’s Network 10 have agreed a new multi-year distribution deal for the continued broadcasting of the Sky News Regional channel in Australia.

The agreement maintains the broadcast across regional Victoria, southern New South Wales, Queensland, northern New South Wales (NSW) and the Gold Coast. In December 2024, Network 10 acquired all of Southern Cross Austereo’s TV licences in Queensland, southern NSW and Victoria. It also acquired WIN Network’s northern NSW and Gold Coast licence in May 2025, giving the network comprehensive coverage of regional markets.

C21 reporter 14-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Ex-C4 diversity chief Naomi Sesay blasts 'performative' and 'broken' TV industry
Return of the Mack as ITV orders gameshow format The 1% Club Rollover
Luma sets up studio Dream Lab LA to help Hollywood blend AI and creativity
YouTube to crack down on surge in low-quality AI-generated content
Look out for what follows YouTube, Animaj's Gregory Dray warns CMC delegates

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE