Sky News Oz revises regional deal with Network 10

NEWS BRIEF: News Corp Australia-owned Sky News and Paramount’s Network 10 have agreed a new multi-year distribution deal for the continued broadcasting of the Sky News Regional channel in Australia.

The agreement maintains the broadcast across regional Victoria, southern New South Wales, Queensland, northern New South Wales (NSW) and the Gold Coast. In December 2024, Network 10 acquired all of Southern Cross Austereo’s TV licences in Queensland, southern NSW and Victoria. It also acquired WIN Network’s northern NSW and Gold Coast licence in May 2025, giving the network comprehensive coverage of regional markets.