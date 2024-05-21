Sky New Zealand seeks Aussie television advertising sales partners

New Zealand pay TV broadcaster Sky is seeking to expand its television advertising sales representation in Australia.

According to Sky chief media and data officer, Lauren Quaintance, the dual New Zealand and Australia stock exchange listed media company is focused on its next stage of growth.

Earlier this year Sky’s streaming service Neon introduced advertising to its platform.

“We already have some strong relationships in Australia, and we’re now looking to strengthen and build on the work that has already been done to continue sharing Sky’s incredible story,” the media company said.

Sky NZ, which is not affiliated with the Murdoch owned Sky News in Australia, issued a request for information to interested Australian television media sales companies this week with a request for proposal deadline of June 6. Sky also has content partnerships with Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Global and NBCUniversal, in addition to a raft of sports rights.

Sky announced last month, that it had extended its content partnership with BBC Studios under an extended multi-year agreement offering Sky audiences access to UK content from BBC First across Sky, Neon, and free-to-air channel Sky Open.

BBC First will join the Sky channel line up from October 2024, bringing premium UK dramas to Sky customers. Selected content will also be available on Neon and Sky Open.