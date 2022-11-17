Sky lines up comedy-drama to take Ranganathan and Ryan on Romantic Getaway

European pay TV broadcaster Sky has commissioned a new comedy-drama titled Romantic Getaway for its Sky Max channel and NOW service in the UK.

This six-part modern Bonnie and Clyde story sees a couple, played by comedians Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan, so desperate to have a child they run up huge debts funding IVF treatment and steal £500,000 from their boss.

The series is produced by Ranga Bee and Sky Studios. Written and created by Ranganathan and Benjamin Green, alongside additional writers Sarah Morgan and Elaine Gracie, the show is directed by Shaun Wilson and produced by Caroline Norris.

The executive producers Benjamin Green, Ranganathan and Michelle Farr-Scott for Ranga Bee and Anil Gupta and Jon Mountague for Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.

In related, news Sky has also commissioned media and entertainment group Global to produce five shows for its dedicated arts channel, Sky Arts, as part of a multi-year production agreement.

Global will produce two further episodes of Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber (2×60’), a show that champions and gives a stage to up-and-coming musicians. The first of its two 60-minute specials will air on Sky Arts and Freeview tonight with another in 2023.

Global will also deliver three recordings of its sell-out show at the Royal Albert Hall, Classic FM Live (3×120’). The event, which has been running since 2000, will be broadcast on TV for the first time when it airs on Sky Arts at 20.00 on December 19. The show features music from iconic films Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park, Chariots of Fire and ET: The Extra Terrestrial.