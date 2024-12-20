Sky Kids picks up two new series of Wiggles content from ABC Content Sales

UK satcaster Sky Kids has acquired two new series featuring Australian children’s entertainment group The Wiggles, namely Ready Steady Wiggle S6 (26×15’) and complementary shortform educational series Wiggle & Learn (40×10’).

Ready Steady Wiggle S6 will debut on the Comcast-owned channel this month, while Wiggle & Learn will premiere in spring 2025. The latter show was originally a 30-minute YouTube series but Sky Kids has taken the 10-minute shortform version.

The deals for Ready Steady Wiggle and Wiggle & Learn were secured by ABC Content Sales, the distribution arm of Aussie public broadcaster ABC, where the shows air down under.

“The Wiggles have always been pioneers in delivering high-quality, educational, and entertaining content for children, and we are very pleased to be able to offer our little Wigglers even more songs, adventure and fun with these two new series,” said Lucy Murphy, director of kids content for Sky in the UK and Ireland.