Please wait...
Please wait...

Sky Kids picks up two new series of Wiggles content from ABC Content Sales

Ready Steady Wiggle

UK satcaster Sky Kids has acquired two new series featuring Australian children’s entertainment group The Wiggles, namely Ready Steady Wiggle S6 (26×15’) and complementary shortform educational series Wiggle & Learn (40×10’).

Ready Steady Wiggle S6 will debut on the Comcast-owned channel this month, while Wiggle & Learn will premiere in spring 2025. The latter show was originally a 30-minute YouTube series but Sky Kids has taken the 10-minute shortform version.

The deals for Ready Steady Wiggle and Wiggle & Learn were secured by ABC Content Sales, the distribution arm of Aussie public broadcaster ABC, where the shows air down under.

“The Wiggles have always been pioneers in delivering high-quality, educational, and entertaining content for children, and we are very pleased to be able to offer our little Wigglers even more songs, adventure and fun with these two new series,” said Lucy Murphy, director of kids content for Sky in the UK and Ireland.

Ed Waller 20-12-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Eccho Rights co-founder Fredrik af Malmborg returns with AI dubbing start-up, hires former Endemol Shine, Kanal D execs
WildBrain selling majority stake in TV business to IoM Media in $28m deal 
AI content licensing outfit Calliope Networks snapped up by New York newbie Protege
ViX set for New Year launch in Spain via partnership with Atresmedia
Warner Bros Discovery sets new leadership structure for US networks group as Channing Dungey takes reins 

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS