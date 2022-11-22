Sky Kids lines up 24-hour linear channel, commissions original animation

UK satcaster Sky’s children’s brand Sky Kids is launching an ad-free linear channel and has commissioned three original animated projects for it.

The 24-hour Sky Kids channel will comprise a mix of original series and franchise favourites. It will launch in February at no extra cost to existing Sky Kids customers, as well as subscribers to Sky SVoD service Now who have the entertainment package.

Content will span themes of learning and doing, arts and crafts, music, dance and fitness. Franchise series on the channel, which is aimed at 1-7s, will include Trolls: TrollTopia, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Morph.

Other existing series will include Where’s Wally, 123 Number Squad!, MC Grammar: Wonder Raps and Pip & Posy.

The first new original is a scripted series called My Friend Misty. Exec produced by TV presenter Fearne Cotton, it targets 5-7s and aims to build their emotional resilience.

In the show, Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to deal with their feelings both good and bad by providing a series of tips and practical exercises to support them in difficult situations.

The second original is Ready, Eddie, Go!, an animated series aimed at children aged three and above, based on Nikki Saunders’ books Eddie’s Stories about a little boy with autism.

The series sees Eddie taken step by step through new experiences and situations such as a trip to the barbers, so when he encounters this in real life, he’s ready to go.

The third new original is Dino Club, aimed at kids aged four and over, which gives viewers the chance to discover the strangest and most surprising truths about dinosaurs, as they journey through a virtual land of these pre-historic giants.

The young intrepid hosts, Ayo and Harriet, time-travel into the past to reveal facts along the way and have an amazing adventure.