Sky Italia renews local X Factor for two more seasons

Sky Italia will remain the exclusive home of X Factor in Italy

NEWS BRIEF: Pay TV broadcaster Sky Italia will remain the exclusive home of the X Factor format in Italy after it signed a new two-year contract extension to its current deal with the show’s distributor Fremantle following the finale of the 2024 edition.

This new deal with Fremantle means Sky will broadcast two more X Factor editions, produced by Fremantle, on Sky, NOW and TV8. The 2024 edition reached the highest ratings in the last four years, with an average of 1,765,000 viewers. The Naples final crowned Mimì Caruso as the winner, with a special live performance from Robbie Williams.

Clive Whittingham 11-12-2024 ©C21Media
