Sky issues new safeguarding measures

Sky has outlined enhanced safeguarding measures following recent allegations of sexual misconduct and other unacceptable behaviour on set in the TV industry.

The European pay TV operator has written to its independent production partners to advise them of the new measures, which will start to roll out on future productions from the beginning of this week.

These include requiring every production to have a named safeguarding representative, who will support production with information on policies and routes to report issues.

The role of safeguarding representative may be someone with an existing role on set who is given additional responsibility for safeguarding.

Elsewhere, everyone working on a Sky production, including cast and crew, will have to complete a mandatory online training module, titled Respect in the Workplace, which details the level of behaviour Sky expects in the workplace.

In addition, on scripted productions, Sky will continue to work with ScreenSkills to offer free leadership and management training to all heads of department and leaders on set.

Sky said it is in discussions to also roll out similar training on its unscripted productions and is working with ScreenSkills on this.

As well as printing details of Sky’s confidential service Sky Listens on call sheets, each production will now be required to prominently display details around the workplace of how to report any concerns.

Sky will also introduce anonymous exit questionnaires to give everyone finishing a production the opportunity to raise any concerns and provide any recommendations for the future to both the independent production company and Sky. Full details of the enhanced safeguarding measures, can be found here.

Sky recently cancelled its crime drama Bulletproof following allegations of sexual misconduct against its star Noel Clarke.

“This is a moment for the UK’s TV and film industry to take stock and ensure we are doing all we can to prevent future occurrences of misconduct, and support those who have concerns they wish to raise,” said Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK and Jane Millichip, chief content officer at Sky Studios, in a joint statement.

“It’s our belief that Sky already has good and appropriate policies in place on our sets, but recent events have shown us that we could and should do more. We believe the cast and crew of every production commissioned or produced by Sky and Sky Studios, has the right to work in a safe and supportive environment. Now is the time for us all to take a firm stand and ensure there is no ambiguity whatsoever about behaviours, work culture and the professional standards we expect on our productions.”