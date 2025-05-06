Sky History unveils celebrity-fronted factual content slate for 2025

Sky History in the UK has revealed its talent-led factual slate for the remainder of 2025, with a new series presented by The X-Files star David Duchovny heading the bill.

Secrets Declassified is a 10-part series scheduled to premiere in June from Jane Root’s prodco Nutopia. It sees Duchovny uncover some of the most closely guarded government secrets from post-war history.

Holy Marvels 2, meanwhile, focuses on legendary tales of the world’s most sacred and revered relics. Presented by actor Dennis Quaid (Vantage Point), it is due in July.

Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio is among the executive producers of Sitting Bull, a four-hour doc about the legendary Lakota leader who brought General George Armstrong Custer and the United States 7th Cavalry to its knees at the Battle of Little Big Horn in June 1876. It’s scheduled to be transmitted in August.

September marks the UK premiere of Kevin Costner’s The West, an eight-part series which offers a new perspective on the history of the American West, from the establishment of the US through the Civil War, right up until today.

Happy Days stars Henry Winkler hosts Hazardous History, which delves into stranger-than-fiction stories from a time before health and safety regulations made the world a safer place; from doctors prescribing cigarettes and lithium-laced sodas to radioactive toys and toxic refrigerators.

Witches of Essex with Rylan and Alice features Professor Alice Roberts and Rylan Clark (The X Factor) in a series that delves into the most prolific spate of witch hunts in British history.

Autumn sees the premiere of Original Gangsters with Sean Bean, which details the rise and fall of notorious criminals such as the Kray twins and Al Capone. Meanwhile, journalist and presenter Sean Fletcher presents A Ship Through Time, which investigates one of the most significant finds in nautical history.

Hearst Networks EMEA also announced the commission of upcoming factual projects History Crush, featuring historian Katie Kennedy, and Two Sides of History, focusing on the same historical event but told from different perspectives.

Dan Korn, VP of programming, Hearst Networks UK, said: “It is a huge pleasure to work with some of the UK’s best production companies and third parties on a slate of such quality and breadth.

“This star-studded US, UK, and international line-up is enabling us to draw the line between the past and the present in more vivid and exciting ways than ever before. History is truly being brought to life on Sky History.”