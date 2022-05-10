Please wait...
Sky hires Raw alum Tom Barry for documentaries and factual commissioning

European pay TV operator Sky has appointed former Raw executive Tom Barry as commissioning editor in documentaries and factual commissioning.

In the new role, Barry will support Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual, in bringing premium, original features and multi-part series to Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime and Sky Nature.

Barry previously worked at UK producer Raw for seven years, most recently as director of programmes for UK factual. At the production outfit, Barry exec produced documentaries including Three Identical Strangers, Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism.

Dixon said: “Tom is a hugely respected executive producer in the industry, with a stellar track record. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Tom in his role at Raw and have been impressed with his talent and the rich roster of titles he has overseen. I am delighted to be welcoming him to the factual commissioning team here at Sky.”

Barry said: “I have enviously watched the projects Poppy and her team have commissioned in such a short time from afar and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a vibrant team at an exciting time for Sky’s factual slate.”

