Sky head of copros Jack Oliver let go as role absorbed into existing teams

Sky’s head of coproductions Jack Oliver has been let go by the UK satcaster after 11 years, as it absorbs his role into existing teams.

Oliver will leave Sky at the end of this month and will not be replaced, C21 can confirm. The decision comes as Sky’s arts coproductions move to acquisitions, with documentary coproductions to be overseen by the commissioning team.

Sky said the change reflects a natural evolution at the company and that there will be no impact on its upcoming projects, all of which will continue as planned.

A Sky spokesperson said: “Jack is an exemplary member of the Sky team who has delivered for us time and time again. His vision, commitment and creativity have helped to launch channels, shape Sky’s strategy across film and factual, and deliver a string of acclaimed documentaries and specials.

“We are hugely grateful for his contribution over more than a decade, and we wish him every success in his next professional chapter.”

Oliver joined Sky as an acquisitions manager in 2014, where he led major studio negotiations, spearheaded the strategy for Sky Cinema’s A Premier a Day, and secured early Sky Original Film deals.

He was also instrumental in negotiating pop-up channel events, including Sky’s first full Harry Potter franchise channel, as well as new output agreements for Sky Store.

Oliver was additionally involved in the launch of new brands, including Sky Crime, Sky Comedy and Sky Documentaries, as well as working as an exec producer. He was promoted to his current role in 2019.

Prior to Sky, Oliver worked at UK pubcaster the BBC for 15 years. His departure from Sky follows news reported by Broadcast last week that director of documentaries and factual Poppy Dixon has stepped down.