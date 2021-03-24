Sky deal delays HBO Max Europe rollout

WarnerMedia-owned SVoD platform HBO Max won’t roll out into the UK, Germany or Italy until at least 2025, when HBO’s existing output deal with European pay TV broadcaster Sky expires.

The streamer last week confirmed plans to launch the service in 60 countries outside of the US in 2021, including 21 countries in Europe in the second half of the year.

The FT has reported, however, that the UK, Germany and Italy, where Sky has an exclusive distribution deal for HBO content, will not be included in this rollout. The two channels paired for hit drama series Chernobyl, which aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Sky’s agreement with WarnerMedia goes back to 2010, when Sky first became the home of HBO content in Europe. In 2019, the pair extended the partnership, which also included programmes from WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros, Turner, Cartoon Network and Boomerang brands.

According to the FT, WarnerMedia said HBO Max will not launch in territories where Sky operates during the term of their agreement.

Elsewhere in Europe, existing HBO-branded streaming services in the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe and Portugal are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

HBO Max also plans to launch in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean this June.