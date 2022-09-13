Sky, Canal+ pick up Collective Media’s World Cup doc Brazil 2002: The Real Story

French pay TV broadcaster Canal+ and Sky in Italy, Germany and the UK are among the broadcasters to have picked up a 90-minute feature documentary focusing on the Brazilian World Cup-winning squad and campaign of 2002.

Premium factual producer Collective Media Group and agency Entourage Sports & Entertainment are behind Brazil 2002: The Real Story, which is being distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights.

Contributors to the doc include Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu and Gilberto Silva from the Fifa World Cup-winning Brazil team, and from the opposing teams across the tournament David Beckham, Michael Owen, Oliver Kahn, Hasan Şaş and Marc Wilmots, as well as referee Pierluigi Collina.

Two stars of the side – Roberto Carlos and Juliano Belletti – are exec producers, alongside Rebecca Knight and Claire McArdle for Collective Media Group, Mark Cowan and Paul Brighten for Entourage Sports and Entertainment, and Luis Ara for Trailer Films, who also is the director and writer of the film.

Fifa has taken the 90-minute film for its own streamer FIFA+ for territories including Asia (excluding Japan), Turkey and New Zealand.

Other broadcasters on board include Canal+ Group for Canal+ Foot and myCanal (France); Sky Deutschland; Sky Italia; DBS Satellite Services (Israel); Supersport Africa (pan-Africa); NOS Portugal (Portugal and PALOPs); Movistar Plus+ (Spain); and Stan Entertainment (Australia).

The sales are in addition to those announced on the film’s launch in February, which included Sky (UK), Front Row Filmed Entertainment (Middle East) and Nordic streamer Viaplay. TelevisaUnivision also announced its acquisition of the film for North and South America (excluding Brazil), as part of the slate of originals coming to ViX+, also negotiated by Trailer Films.