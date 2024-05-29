Sky brings Max’s Colin Farrell-led Batman spin-off The Penguin to UK

European pay TV operator Sky has acquired Max’s original series The Penguin for its UK and NOW streaming services.

The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, continues The Batman crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with the global blockbuster movie. It is distributed by Warner Bros Discovery.

This eight-part Warner Bros Television and DC Studios drama series stars Farrell as the title character, reprising his role from the film. The Penguin is set to air later in 2024 with each episode airing in the UK at the same time as the US and on demand thereafter.

Starring alongside Farrell, the confirmed cast includes: Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, Bill Carraro and Daniel Pipski.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal.