Sky bolsters unscripted slate with Gemma Collins, ‘alien autopsy’ series

ETVF: Sky in the UK has ordered a series following TV personality Gemma Collins as she plans her wedding and looks to become a mum, plus a docuseries about the infamous 1995 Roswell footage from Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse.

Sky unveiled the new orders during its panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival (ETVF) on Thursday, having already announced a two-season order for London-set legal thriller War starring Dominic West and Sienna Miller, a co-commission with HBO in the US.

It will also be home in the UK and Ireland to The Good Daughter, the thriller commissioned by fellow Comcast-owned streamer Peacock in the US starring Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne that will air in 2026.

Sky also confirmed renewals for series such as Gangs of London and Mr Bigstuff, which will enter their fourth and third seasons, respectively, while giving delegates a glimpse of upcoming originals including The Death of Bunny Munro and Danny Dyers’ Caravan Park.

New commissions for Sky Max include Gemma Collins: Four Weddings & a Baby (working title), an eight-part series produced by Navybee that will follow Collins as she plans the wedding she’s always dreamed of and pursues motherhood through IVF.

The creative director for Navybee is Demi Doyle and the commissioning editor for Sky is Shirley Jones.

For Sky Documentaries, commissioning editors Kathryn Taylor and Bruce Fletcher have ordered Alien Autopsy (w/t), which comes from Mindhouse and director John Dower.

Focusing on the 18 minutes of grainy ‘alien autopsy’ film that shocked the world in 1995, the stranger-than-fiction documentary series follows members of an ambitious group of filmmakers who found themselves at the centre of an unprecedented media storm after re-creating a landmark alien encounter in a North London apartment.

The series producer is Rebecca Chapman and the production executive is Suzy Burnet. The executive producers for Mindhouse are Arron Fellows and Emma Whitehead.

For Sky Arts, Voices of the Valleys follows three male voice choirs from across Wales and their charismatic conductors as they each prepare for a key event in their choral calendar, from challenging competitions to a performance in front of over 70,000 people.

Produced by Yeti Films, the executive producer is Sian Price and Catrin Jones-Shawe is the series producer. Luke Pavey serves as series director. The commissioning editor for Sky is Barbara Lee.

Drinks with Dame Judi (w/t), meanwhile, sees Judi Dench open up her beautiful country home to longtime friend and sometime collaborator, Kenneth Branagh, in a one-off special where the two talk about their lives and careers.

The Mindhouse production is executive produced by Nancy Strang and Emma Whitehead and the commissioning editor for Sky is Leanne Cosby.

The Sky session featured Caroline Cooper, chief operating officer, Sky Entertainment Group; Meghan Lyvers, executive director of scripted, Sky; and Phil Edgar-Jones, executive director of unscripted, Sky.