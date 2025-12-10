Sky Arts, RTÉ and TG4 turn to Big Mountain Productions for music content

Sky Arts and Irish public broadcasters RTÉ and TG4 have commissioned documentary, arts and musical entertainment content from north Irish indie Big Mountain Productions.

RTÉ has commissioned documentary Tommy Sands – Clann an Cheoil, which takes an in-depth and intimate look at the Sands family, one of Ireland’s most successful and influential folk music families. The film will debut on RTÉ One on December 30 and stream on RTÉ Player.

Sky Arts has commissioned Nicola Benedetti & Friends, an 80-minute film of the violinist’s special performance at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. It will premiere on Sky Arts on December 29 and stream on Now.

Irish-language broadcaster TG4 has commissioned a special for its series of country music concerts Opry le Daniel ar Thuras. The special, scheduled to air on December 16 and stream on TG4 Player, features highlights from performances across six weeks of live shows.

TG4 has also commissioned feature doc Gradam Ceoil TG4 @ Expo 25: Dhá Oileán Cheolmhara, which showcases music and dance in a unique fusion of Irish and Japanese folk traditions. It will air on December 21 and stream on TG4 Player.